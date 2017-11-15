More Politics News

Lawmakers near deal to raid savings accounts, cut budgets

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:57 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

The Oklahoma Legislature is nearing a deal on closing the state's budget gap through a combination of cuts to most agency budgets and a raid on agency savings accounts.

The House gave final approval on Wednesday to a bill that cuts about $60 million from appropriations across state agencies. Most of the cuts amounted to a 2.4 percent reduction in agency allocations for the year. The bill still must pass the Senate and be signed by the governor.

About a dozen agencies were spared cuts, including public schools, prisons, the Department of Health, Court of Criminal Appeals, the legal system for indigents and to Rehabilitation Services.

Cuts of less than 2 percent were made to agencies that include the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, Department of Human Services and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

