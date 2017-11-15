More Politics News

Activist investor Nelson Peltz claims win in P&G recount

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:42 PM

NEW YORK

Activist investor Nelson Peltz says that an independent vote count shows he actually won election to Procter & Gamble's board of directors in contrast to what the company announced last month.

Procter & Gamble's stock rose 3 percent Wednesday in extended trading after Peltz's Trian Fund Management issued a statement on the new vote count.

Trian urged Procter & Gamble to accept the new count and add Peltz to the consumer products giant's board. Trian owns about $3.5 billion in P&G shares and has urged the company to streamline its corporate structure and cut costs.

Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble Co. said the latest count shows Peltz with a slim lead, but the results are still preliminary and could be challenged.

