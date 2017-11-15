More Politics News

Indicted state senator charged with tipping off target

Associated Press

November 15, 2017 4:13 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

A sitting Maryland state senator already indicted for accepting illegal payments and using the word "lollipop" for every $1,000 he expected to collect has been indicted again for allegedly tipping off the target of a federal investigation.

A grand jury indicted Sen. Nathaniel Oaks on Wednesday on an obstruction of justice charge.

The U.S. attorney's office says the Baltimore Democrat had agreed to cooperate with the FBI by recording his conversations with the target of a new investigation. The target is not identified.

The original indictment earlier this year charged Oaks with wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and violations of the Travel Act for allegedly accepting illegal payments in exchange for using his official position to benefit an individual on business-related matters. His trial is scheduled for April.

