In this April 2016 photo, a five-story radar tower remains at the site of the demolished Fortuna Air Force Station in far northwestern North Dakota. Full reclamation of the once sprawling Cold War-era Fortuna Air Force Station has been hampered by this year's drought
North Dakota drought delays reclamation of Cold War base

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 2:37 PM

FORTUNA, N.D.

This year's drought in North Dakota has stalled the full reclamation of a Cold War-era military facility in the northwest corner of the state.

The Fortuna Air Force Station's reclamation process is nearly complete. Dozens of buildings have been demolished, and materials have been recycled and removed.

But full reclamation depends on grass seeding of an inert waste disposal pit.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the state Department of Health won't close the disposal until grass grows on top of it.

Seeding in July didn't take because of the drought. Workers have seeded again and cleaning up the area. Full reclamation is expected in 2018.

The base was used as a radar facility during the Cold War but abandoned in 1984. The only remaining building is a five-story radar tower.

