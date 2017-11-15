North Dakota drought delays reclamation of Cold War base

This year's drought in North Dakota has stalled the full reclamation of a Cold War-era military facility in the northwest corner of the state.
The Fortuna Air Force Station's reclamation process is nearly complete. Dozens of buildings have been demolished, and materials have been recycled and removed.
But full reclamation depends on grass seeding of an inert waste disposal pit.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the state Department of Health won't close the disposal until grass grows on top of it.
Seeding in July didn't take because of the drought. Workers have seeded again and cleaning up the area. Full reclamation is expected in 2018.
The base was used as a radar facility during the Cold War but abandoned in 1984. The only remaining building is a five-story radar tower.
