Michigan unemployment rate rose to 4.5 percent in October

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 2:35 PM

LANSING, Mich.

Michigan's unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.5 percent in October as the number of people in the state's workforce saw a slight decline of about 2,000.

Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show Michigan's October unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point above the national rate but a half percentage point below the state's October 2016 rate of 5.0 percent.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer says that 10 months into 2017 the state's jobless rate has declined moderately from 2016, while payroll job gains remain steady.

The department says October's jobless rate increase was the third consecutive monthly rate gain since Michigan's unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in July.

