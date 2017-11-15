More Politics News

Photo on social media leads sheriff's deputy to resign

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 2:35 PM

BARBOURVILLE, Ky.

Officials say a photo on social media has led a sheriff's deputy in Kentucky to resign.

WYMT-TV reports the photo, captioned, "Another day at work," shows a deputy giving a thumbs-up next to a car with an unconscious woman in the driver's seat. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith was made aware of the photo Tuesday morning and began an internal investigation.

The investigation indicated John Luttrell took the photograph and posted it to social media. Smith accepted Luttrell's resignation during the investigation.

