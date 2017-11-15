North Dakota lawmakers to review sexual harassment policies

North Dakota legislative leaders will review anti-sexual harassment policies for state lawmakers.
The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee will meet Dec. 6 at the Capitol to discuss the policies that have been in place for almost 30 years.
Republican House Majority Leader Al Carlson of Fargo heads the bipartisan committee of legislative leaders. He says the time is right to review — and perhaps update — the state's polices since many allegations of sexual harassment are coming to light in political and entertainment circles.
Carlson and other North Dakota legislative leaders say they are not aware of any sexual harassment allegations ever occurring in the Legislature.
Carslon says sexual harassment won't be tolerated.
