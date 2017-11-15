The Latest: New Mexico prosecutors urge jurors to convict

The Latest on the corruption trial of a former New Mexico state senator (all times local):
12:10 p.m.
New Mexico state prosecutors are urging a jury to convict a former New Mexico state senator on charges of fraud, bribery and violating ethical principles.
Assistant Attorney General Clara Moran on Wednesday said Sen. Phil Griego needs to be held accountable to the public for using his elected office to profit from the 2014 sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe.
State prosecutors allege Griego used his elected position and acumen as a real estate broker to guide the building's sale through approvals by a state agency, the Legislature and a public buildings commission without properly disclosing his financial interest.
Griego says he broke no laws and had attempted to avoid potential conflicts between his responsibilities as a lawmaker and opportunities for financial gain as a real estate broker.
Moran described Griego as a savvy puppeteer who used his political influence and knowledge of state government to secretively earn a $50,000 commission as a real estate broker from the property buyers.
___
10:00 a.m.
Attorneys are preparing for closing arguments in the high-stakes corruption trial of former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego.
A jury was scheduled as soon as Wednesday to hear final statements from defense attorneys and state prosecutors after more than two weeks of testimony from state officials, lawmakers and local business owners.
State prosecutors allege that Griego used his position as a lawmaker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe without proper disclosure.
Griego says he broke no laws, and defense attorneys have highlighted that several top state officials backed the property sale and knew of Griego's involvement.
Criminal charges against Griego including fraud, bribery, perjury, violating the ethical principles of public service, unlawful interest in a public contract and violating financial disclosure requirements.
Comments