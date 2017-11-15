AP Exclusive: Lebanese PM's brother breaks silence

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2005 file photo, Bahaa Hariri, right, and Saad Hariri, sons of slain Lebanese former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, visit the scene where their father was assassinated inBeirut, Lebanon. In a statement from Bahaa Hariri's office sent to The Associated Press Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, Prime Minister Saad Hariri's older brother broke his silence over the prime minister's mysterious resignation, saying he supports his brother's decision. AP photo, File)