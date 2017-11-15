Man shot in confrontation with police on I-89 avoids jail

A Vermont man shot in a confrontation with police on a New Hampshire interstate has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to criminal threatening and disobeying an officer.
New Hampshire State Police say 31-year-old Bryan Evans, of Quechee, Vermont, was shot in the leg and hospitalized after the shooting on Interstate 89 in May. Police say the incident unfolded when a New Hampshire trooper stopped the allegedly stolen vehicle.
The state attorney general's office issued a report saying the police actions were justified after Evans refused repeated commands to show his hands, then pulled one out and pointed it to appear he had a gun.
Evans, who was on crutches, received three one-year sentences on Wednesday, all suspended on good behavior, followed by probation.
