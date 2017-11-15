More Politics News

Las Cruces lawmaker to run for New Mexico state auditor

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 12:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A state lawmaker is making a run for the job of New Mexico state auditor.

State Rep. Bill McCamley announced Wednesday that he will run next year for the position being vacated by newly elected Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller.

McCamley says he wants to continue Keller's initiatives and grow the state's economy.

The Democrat, who represents Las Cruces and Mesilla, has served in the Legislature since 2013.

Keller officially takes the reins as mayor Dec. 1.

Gov. Susana Martinez must appoint someone to fill the remainder of Keller's term.

