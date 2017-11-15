More Politics News

Court tells state more work to do on education funding

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 12:34 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The Washington Supreme Court says that while lawmakers have made progress in a multiyear effort to fully fund basic education, they are not on track to meet a court-imposed deadline.

The high court ruled unanimously Wednesday that it will retain jurisdiction in the case, and gave lawmakers another legislative session to get the work done, ordering them to present a report by April 9 the state's progress.

The state has been in contempt of court since 2014 for lack of progress on satisfying a 2012 ruling that found that K-12 school funding was not adequate. Washington's Constitution states that it the Legislature's "paramount duty" to fully fund the education system.

Last month, attorneys for the state asked for that contempt order to be lifted, arguing that they had complied with the order ahead of the Sept. 1, 2018 deadline.

