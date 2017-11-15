Stolen car suspect shot, killed by Phoenix police identified

Phoenix police have identified a stolen car suspect who was fatally shot by an officer.
Police said Wednesday that 23-year-old Adam Brogdon pointed a gun at an officer before he was shot.
The incident occurred Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Undercover and uniformed police officers were conducting surveillance on two stolen vehicles.
Police say Brogdon was seen getting into one of the stolen vehicles wearing a bandanna over his face and driving it to the complex.
He fled when a uniformed police officer tried to question him and a second uniformed officer then confronted him.
The second officer fired his weapon after Brogdon raised a gun.
No officers were injured.
