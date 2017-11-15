Judge: St. Louis police can't spray chemicals on protesters

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, police arrest a man as people protest a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, in St. Louis. A federal judge has ruled that St. Louis police can't shut down non-violent protests or use chemical agents such as mace to punish people demonstrating against police conduct. The Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, order responds to an American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri lawsuit against St. Louis over police tactics during ongoing protests following the acquittal of the white former police officer in the 2011 killing of a black man. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo