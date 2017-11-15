More Politics News

EU lawmakers want Malta monitored following reporter's death

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 10:49 AM

BRUSSELS

European Union lawmakers are calling for a system to monitor Malta's handling of corruption and money-laundering in the wake of a car-bomb attack that killed a prominent Maltese journalist.

The European Parliament approved a resolution on Wednesday urging the EU's executive Commission to "start a dialogue with the Maltese government on the functioning of the rule of law."

The lawmakers want the commission to study whether Malta complies with EU money laundering and banking rules, and to determine if its government has been complacent about allowing people to buy EU citizenship.

The lawmakers also called for the full involvement of the EU's police agency, Europol, in the investigation of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination last month.

The vote to adopt the resolution was 466-49, with 167 abstentions.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.

View More Video