Germany: 2 former SS guards indicted over camp deaths

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 10:24 AM

BERLIN

German prosecutors say they have filed indictments against two former Nazi SS guards on charges of being accessories to murder.

Dortmund prosecutor Andreas Brendel said Wednesday both men served as guards during World War II at the Stutthof concentration camp, near what is now the Polish city of Gdansk.

The indictments were filed at the state court in Muenster against a 93-year-old from Borken who served in Stutthof from June 1942 to September 1944 and a 92-year-old from Wuppertal who was there from June 1944 to May 1945. The men, who were not identified by name, deny they had any knowledge of killings at the camp.

Some 65,000 people died at Stutthof. They were murdered in the gas chambers or shot, while others died from malnutrition or froze to death.

