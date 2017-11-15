Civil rights attorney running for North Carolina high court

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2013 file photo, Southern Coalition for Social Justice director Anita Earls, who is representing the NAACP, makes a point during her presentation in Raleigh, N.C. Earls is running for the state Supreme Court next year. She announced plans Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at state Democratic Party headquarters to run for an eight-year term in 2018. The News & Observer via AP, File Takaaki Iwabu