Mugabe latest leader over years taken into custody

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe, left, and his wife Grace chant the party's slogan during a solidarity rally in Harare. Zimbabwe's army has taken President Robert Mugabe and his wife into custody, triggering speculation of a military coup. Many foreign leaders have been ousted from power and detained as the result of interventions by foreign armies. The Mugabes, however, have joined the ranks of world leaders who were detained as a result of developments in their own countries. AP Photo, File)