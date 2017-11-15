More Politics News

Florida man pleads guilty to threatening Utah congressman

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 9:33 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call to a Utah congressman.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Charles Zachary Howard of Winter Park pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to threatening Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz last March.

Howard, a registered Republican, called Chaffetz's Washington office and threatened to hunt him down, "wrap a rope around your neck and hang you from a lamppost."

Howard could receive up to five years in prison but prosecutors agreed to seek a light sentence, citing Howard's military service and mental health problems. No sentencing date has been set.

Chaffetz resigned from Congress in June, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.

View More Video