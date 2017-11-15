More Politics News

House OKs criminal justice bill; talks with Senate next

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:55 AM

BOSTON

The Massachusetts House has approved a sweeping overhaul of the state's criminal justice system.

The 144-9 vote late Tuesday likely sets the stage for negotiations with the Senate, which passed its own version of the bill last month.

The legislation calls for a wide range of changes in how the state deals with crime and punishment, from revamping the bail system to limits on the use of solitary confinement.

Among several amendments adopted by the House before passage was raising the threshold for which a larceny is considered a felony to $1,000, from the current threshold of $250.

The House also voted to impose a one-year minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.

Legislative leaders hope to agree on a final version of the bill by early next year.

