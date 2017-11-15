Measure asks U. of Michigan to consider Israeli divestment

The University of Michigan's Central Student Government has voted to ask the school to look into possible divestment from companies that do business in Israel amid criticism of Israeli policies toward Palestinians.
The Ann Arbor News reports the motion passed following a nearly eight-hour meeting that ended early Wednesday calling on university administrators and the school's Board of Regents to investigate ethical and moral implications of the university's investments.
The newspaper says the vote was conducted by secret ballot and the motion passed following 10 previous attempts since 2002. The proposal brought to the assembly by the student organization Students Allied for Freedom and Equality singles out three companies that allegedly violate human rights of Palestinians.
The school has previously divested resources from South Africa and from the tobacco industry.
Comments