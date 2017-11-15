Measure asks U. of Michigan to consider Israeli divestment

University of Michigan alumni Mozhgan Savabieasfahani holds up a sign in support of divestment during a University of Michigan Student Government meeting to vote on a resolution to divest in businesses connected to Israel in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The University of Michigan's Central Student Government has voted to ask the school to look into possible divestment from companies that do business in Israel amid criticism of Israeli policies toward Palestinians. The Ann Arbor News via AP Hunter Dyke