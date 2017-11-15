More Politics News

Labour Party leader in Scotland steps down amid abuse claim

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:58 AM

LONDON

The acting leader of the Labour Party in Scotland has stepped down after a woman made allegations of abuse against him.

The party said Wednesday that Alex Rowley had stood aside "and referred himself to the party's internal complaints procedure" over allegations by a former partner.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, told a newspaper that her relationship with Rowley "felt like emotional blackmail and abuse." He denies the allegations.

Rowley has been serving as Labour's Scottish chief since leader Kezia Dugdale resigned in August.

The party is due to elect a new leader on Saturday.

British politics has been rocked by allegations of sexual harassment and abuse that have led to the resignation of one Cabinet minister and the suspension by their parties of several lawmakers.

