Pakistani judge exempts ex-PM Sharif from attending trial

Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves to supporters from his car while he leaves after appearing in an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Sharif has appeared along with his daughter and her husband before an anti-graft court to face a trial over corruption charges. The three are accused in three corruption cases stemming from documents leaked from a Panamanian law firm. Anjum Naveed AP Photo