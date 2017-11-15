Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves to supporters from his car while he leaves after appearing in an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Sharif has appeared along with his daughter and her husband before an anti-graft court to face a trial over corruption charges. The three are accused in three corruption cases stemming from documents leaked from a Panamanian law firm.
Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves to supporters from his car while he leaves after appearing in an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Sharif has appeared along with his daughter and her husband before an anti-graft court to face a trial over corruption charges. The three are accused in three corruption cases stemming from documents leaked from a Panamanian law firm. Anjum Naveed AP Photo
Pakistani judge exempts ex-PM Sharif from attending trial

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:55 AM

ISLAMABAD

A Pakistani judge has exempted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from attending his corruption trial so that he could visit his wife as she undergoes cancer treatment in London.

The temporary exemption granted by the anti-graft court in Islamabad also applies to Sharif's daughter, co-defendant in the case.

Sharif's lawyer Amjad Pervez said the exemption for Sharif is for one week only but a month for his daughter.

Sharif, his daughter and her husband appeared in court for Wednesday's hearing in the trial on corruption charges stemming from documents leaked from a Panamanian law firm.

However, the judge declared Sharif's two sons — also charged in the same case — as "offenders" for failing to appear in court.

Pakistan's Supreme Court in July dismissed Sharif from office for concealing assets.

