Top Illinois librarian urges families to turn off TV to read

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:51 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois' top librarian wants families to turn off the TV and other gadgets and read together.

Secretary of State Jesse White, who serves as the state librarian, announced that Thursday is Illinois' annual Family Reading Night . Free events are being held at several libraries statewide, including in Addison, Carbondale, Mahomet and Mt. Morris.

White says families also can participate in their own homes. He says reading together "creates a positive learning environment and helps children develop language skills, comprehension and a love for reading that can last a lifetime."

This marks the 26th year the Secretary of State's office has sponsored Family Reading Night.

