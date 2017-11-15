Extradition hearing for Russian cybercrime suspect postponed

More Politics News

November 15, 2017 5:01 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greece's Supreme Court has postponed until December an extradition hearing for Russian cybercrime suspect Alexander Vinnik, wanted in the United States on charges of laundering $4 billion worth of bitcoin.

Vinnik, who appeared in court Wednesday, is the subject of a judicial tug-of-war between the US and Russia, which is also seeking his extradition on lesser charges.

Greek courts have approved both requests. The 37-year-old, who denies all charges, is appealing against the decision to extradite him to the US. He is not contesting the Russian extradition request.

If the Supreme Court upholds the lower court's order, a final decision will rest with Greece's justice minister.

The Supreme Court accepted a defense request to postpone the hearing so extra witnesses could be examined, setting a new hearing for Dec. 6.

