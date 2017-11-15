More Politics News

Mississippi considers job training for some on Medicaid

Associated Press

November 15, 2017 3:53 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi Medicaid is considering a job training requirement for some able-bodied adults on the program.

Medicaid is a health insurance program paid by federal and state money. It covers the needy, aged, blind and disabled, and low-income families with children.

Nearly 706,000 Mississippi residents were enrolled in Medicaid last month. That is about 24 percent of the state's population.

Medicaid spokeswoman Erin Barham says nearly 56,500 low-income parents or caregiver relatives could be affected by the job training mandate, if the federal government approves it.

A state application says the training could reduce Medicaid expenses by helping people find jobs with health coverage.

Public hearings about the proposal are 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Woolfolk building and 10 a.m. Friday at the War Memorial Building, both in downtown Jackson.

