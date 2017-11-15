Fund set up to preserve African-American historical sites

FILE - In this March 31, 2014, file photo, Ana Edwards talks about historical markers at the Lumkin Jail historical site in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Va. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is setting up what it hopes will be a $25 million fund for the preservation and protection of African American historical sites. The fund already has partners in the Ford Foundation and the JPB Foundation and has raised almost $3 million. Steve Helber, File AP Photo