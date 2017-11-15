FILE - In this file photo taken dated Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, Russian state-owned television station RT logo is seen at the window of the company's office in Moscow, Russia. Russian state-funded TV channel RT has registered with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent after pressure from the U.S. government.
FILE - In this file photo taken dated Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, Russian state-owned television station RT logo is seen at the window of the company's office in Moscow, Russia. Russian state-funded TV channel RT has registered with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent after pressure from the U.S. government. Pavel Golovkin, FILE AP Photo
FILE - In this file photo taken dated Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, Russian state-owned television station RT logo is seen at the window of the company's office in Moscow, Russia. Russian state-funded TV channel RT has registered with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent after pressure from the U.S. government. Pavel Golovkin, FILE AP Photo

More Politics News

Russian lawmakers approve bill targeting foreign media

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 3:08 AM

MOSCOW

Russian lawmakers have unanimously approved a bill allowing the government to register international media outlets as foreign agents.

Wednesday's move by the parliament's lower house is a rapid quid pro quo response after the Russian state-funded TV channel RT registered with the U.S. Justice Department as a foreign agent after pressure from the U.S. government.

Lawmaker Leonid Levin said the bill will provide a tool for the Justice Ministry to designate international media outlets as foreign agents. Once registered, they will face requirements currently applied to foreign-funded non-governmental organizations.

The bill will go to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin for signing.

U.S. intelligence agencies allege that RT served as a Kremlin tool to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Russia has denied any interference.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.

View More Video