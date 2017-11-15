UW astronomy exchange programs seek overlooked students

In this Oct. 18, 2017 photo, Brad Lyke, a graduate student in the University of Wyoming Department of Physics and Astronomy, uses a telescope on the roof of the Physical Sciences Building in Laramie, Wyo. Lyke, who is from California, decided to apply for graduate school at UW after taking part in a collaborative undergraduate research internship with the department in summer 2017. Laramie Daily Boomerang via AP Shannon Broderick