Committee rejects marijuana legalization bill

A bill that would legalize marijuana in New Hampshire has been rejected by a House committee.
The Concord Monitor reports the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday voted not to recommend the bill to the House. Under the measure, people 21 and older would have been able to buy recreational pot from licensed businesses that were taxed by the state.
Opponents of the bill argued legalization in the state would conflict with federal law. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration classifies marijuana as an illegal Schedule 1 controlled substance.
The state had previously created a commission to study the potential impact of legalizing, regulating and taxing marijuana. Marijuana advocates had argued the commission was biased.
Several states have enacted laws legalizing marijuana for adult use, including Massachusetts and Maine.
