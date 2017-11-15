More Politics News

Inquest into fatal shooting by Seattle officers scheduled

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 1:29 AM

SEATTLE

A hearing has been scheduled to ascertain the facts about the fatal shooting of a woman by two Seattle police officers.

The Seattle Times reports that the inquest into Charleena Lyles death is scheduled for April 16.

King County District Court Judge Susan Mahoney on Monday gave Lyles' relatives time to work out differences over which attorneys will represent them at the inquest.

Lyles was shot seven times June 18 after she called 911 to report that someone broke into her apartment. Police say she threatened responding officers with one or two knives before they opened fire.

Police say they found no evidence of a burglary.

Lyles' family members say the shooting could have been avoided and that they believe race was a factor.

