Legislative leaders to preview 2018 Murphy-era agenda

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 12:05 AM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

The leaders of New Jersey's Democrat-led Legislature are set to preview their 2018 agenda when the party will control the state's government for the first time since 2009.

The Democratic and Republican leaders of the Assembly and Senate are scheduled to speak on a panel at the state's annual League of Municipalities conference in Atlantic City on Wednesday.

The Democrats will control both chambers and the governorship come Jan. 16 when Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy succeeds GOP Gov. Chris Christie.

Murphy has promised a number of changes in his administration, many of which will require legislative approval.

Among them is legalization of marijuana, increasing pension and school aid, and spending more on transportation infrastructure.

