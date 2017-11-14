A supporter of jailed Vice President Jorge Glas holds his pictures outside the Supreme Court in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Judge Miguel Jurado ruled Tuesday that Glas will be tried on corruption charges connected with the Brazilian company Odebrecht.
Ecuador VP to face trial in Odebrecht corruption case

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 9:07 PM

QUITO, Ecuador

A court in Ecuador has paved the way for a criminal trial to begin against the nation's vice president in an alleged corruption plot involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

A judge with the National Justice Court announced Tuesday that Jorge Glas and 12 other defendants should be tried and could face up to 5 years in jail if convicted.

Glas was jailed in early October after the Supreme Court ordered him detained while being investigated for allegedly taking bribes from Odebrecht.

Glas has denied ever receiving any money from Odebrecht and refuses to give up his post.

He is the latest high-ranking government official in Latin America to come under scrutiny for purportedly taking bribes or illegal campaign contributions as part of Odebrecht's rapid expansion in the region.

