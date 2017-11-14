More Politics News

Minnesota Capitol staffer says senator sent her sexual image

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:07 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

A Minnesota Senate staff member says Democratic Sen. Dan Schoen sent her an uninvited, sexually explicit photo in 2015.

Ellen Anderson filed a complaint with the Senate's human resources department Tuesday. Anderson tells Minnesota Public Radio that Schoen used Snapchat to send her a message that included a photo of a man's genitals.

Schoen, from St. Paul Park, was a House legislator then but was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2016.

Schoen's attorney denied that his client sent that kind of message to Anderson or any other woman.

Anderson says receiving the photo didn't make her feel unsafe, but she says it may be a pattern. Schoen is accused of having made unwanted advances toward women and groping a woman from behind.

Schoen says he doesn't intend to resign.

