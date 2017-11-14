This image released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office shows the booking photo for actress Rose McGowan who surrendered to Airports Authority Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance. The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics.
Rose McGowan surrenders to Virginia police on drug charge

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:01 PM

WASHINGTON

Actress Rose McGowan, a leading voice against sexual harassment in Hollywood, has accepted an arrest warrant on a drug charge in a Washington suburb.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Andrew Trull says in an email Tuesday night that McGowan has surrendered to Airports Authority Police. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. Airports Authority Police Department got the warrant on Feb. 1.

McGowan was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

McGowan is among several actresses who have said movie mogul Harvey Weinstein forced them into unwanted sex.

