Electric cooperative blames state for $64K tax spike

A Vermont electric cooperative is blaming the state for a $64,000 spike in its property taxes after new guidelines on assessing power plants were released.
The Caledonian Record reports that the Washington Electric Cooperative has petitioned members of the Coventry select board for help. The member-owned utility owns a methane power plant in the town.
Cooperative officials blame an error by the Vermont Property and Valuation Review Department for the increased bill, but the agency says there were no errors and no other utilities have complained about assessments.
Selectmen have said they are unsure if they have the authority to reduce the bill. They asked the cooperative to work with the state to reach an agreement.
