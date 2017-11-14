Montana sheriff resigns over jail funding

The sheriff of a northwestern Montana county has resigned in a dispute with county commissioners over funding for the county jail.
Mineral County Sheriff Tom Bauer says he resigned Monday mainly because of his disenchantment with county commissioners.
The Missoulian reports that commissioners would consider the appointment of an acting sheriff.
The county's jail was closed two weeks ago due to a lack of jailers.
The last of 15 prisoners was transported to another county on Nov. 1.
The county must pay a daily rate of more than $60 a day for each of its prisoners being held elsewhere, as well as transport costs.
Commissioners have appointed a nine-person committee to come up with recommendations on what to do to get the jail reopened.
