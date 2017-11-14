More Politics News

Ex-Kentucky speaker out of hospital following resignation

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 3:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Kentucky's former Republican House speaker has been released from a hospital where he went for treatment days after resigning his leadership position amid sexual harassment allegations.

Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne said Tuesday that Rep. Jeff Hoover's release from the hospital was confirmed by Hoover's family. Osborne says Hoover is "doing well" and his family requests privacy as he recovers at home.

Hoover was hospitalized last week for a heart-related issue.

Hoover was the first Republican in nearly 100 years to serve as speaker when he was elected to the post in January.

He recently acknowledged being one of four lawmakers who settled a sexual harassment allegation outside of court with a staff member. Hoover denied the harassment allegation but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video