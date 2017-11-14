Venezuelan tycoon funds jailed Utah man's defense

This Oct. 2017 photo taken by Jason Holt and released by his wife Laurie Holt, shows her posing for a photo with Wilmer Ruperti at a private jet airport in Salt Lake City, Utah. Laurie and Jason Holt say they are just grateful for the help being given by Ruperti, a wealthy Venezuelan businessman, after 16 months of confinement for their son Joshua Holt, who has been accused by government prosecutors of stockpiling weapons in a bizarre case that supporters say was a set up to retaliate against the U.S. as tensions between Washington and Caracas rise. Jason Holt via AP)