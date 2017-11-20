Simulator helps train Wisconsin law enforcement students

Fox Valley Technical College Law Enforcement 720 Academy director Tim Hufschmid, right, runs a training scenario for academy student Bryce LaLuzerne on Nov. 1, 2017, Fox Valley Technical College Public Safety Training Center in Greenville, Wis. The three screens laid out in a wide semi-circle are an upgrade from a one-screen system the college previously used. When it's integrated into classes next semester, it will give students a more immersive, realistic experience when it comes to situations they'll encounter, including use-of-force — an issue that continues to draw close scrutiny across the nation. The Post-Crescent via AP Wm. Glasheen