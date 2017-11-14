More Politics News

Murphy names chief of staff and top counsel

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 12:21 PM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy has named his top advisers.

Murphy said in a statement Tuesday that lobbyist Pete Cammarano will serve as chief of staff and campaign policy director Matt Platkin will be chief counsel.

Cammarano served as Democratic Gov. Dick Codey's chief of staff in 2004 and is currently a partner at Trenton-based government relations firm CLB Partners.

Platkin, a Stanford Law graduate, was the Murphy campaign's policy director. He was in private practice at New York-based Debevoise & Plimpton before that. Murphy's office says Platkin's practice focused on criminal and regulator investigations.

The chief of staff runs the governor's office and oversees the executive branch.

The chief counsel serves as the governor's top legal adviser helps craft policy.

