Trump taps acting immigration director to serve permanently

Associated Press

November 14, 2017 12:15 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is nominating the acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to serve in the post permanently.

The White House says Thomas Homan's nomination will be sent to the Senate on Tuesday. The Senate must approve the nomination by a majority vote.

Homan is an outspoken proponent of Trump's immigration policies, making several appearances in the White House press briefing room to highlight the administration's efforts to deport people in the U.S. illegally and to prevent unauthorized border crossings.

Homan previously ran ICE's enforcement and removal operations division. He has served with the department for three decades.

