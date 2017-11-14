More Politics News

Plan for solar panels atop old landfill delayed

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 12:07 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

Plans to top an aging landfill in Portland, Maine, with a solar array have been delayed after trash was found popping through the topsoil.

The Portland Press Herald reports that state officials have ordered the city to ensure the landfill's cap is at least 2 feet thick before work on the solar array can begin. They also say the landfill's height and slope should be increased to prevent water from pooling on top of it.

The delay could mean lower reimbursement rates for the city. The amount paid for power fed back into the grid from new arrays is set to be reduced at year-end. A city spokeswoman says it doesn't appear that missing the deadline would have a significant impact.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video