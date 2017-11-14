Plan for solar panels atop old landfill delayed

Plans to top an aging landfill in Portland, Maine, with a solar array have been delayed after trash was found popping through the topsoil.
The Portland Press Herald reports that state officials have ordered the city to ensure the landfill's cap is at least 2 feet thick before work on the solar array can begin. They also say the landfill's height and slope should be increased to prevent water from pooling on top of it.
The delay could mean lower reimbursement rates for the city. The amount paid for power fed back into the grid from new arrays is set to be reduced at year-end. A city spokeswoman says it doesn't appear that missing the deadline would have a significant impact.
Comments