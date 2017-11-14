The Latest: 3 juvenile prison workers hurt in 2 attacks

The Latest on assaults at Wisconsin juvenile prisons (all times local):
10:55 a.m.
Three workers at Wisconsin juvenile prisons were hurt following two separate weekend assaults by inmates.
Department of Corrections spokesman Tristan Cook says one employee was hurt in an assault that happened Saturday morning. He says two other workers were hurt in a separate assault on Saturday afternoon.
Cook says all three were treated and released.
The attacks remain under investigation by both the Corrections Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
Cook says the department is working with local law enforcement to charge and prosecute the youth responsible. Cook says the department has also taken additional steps to ensure workers are safe.
The attacks come as the Department of Corrections struggles to implement a federal court order from July requiring it to reduce the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles on the juvenile inmates.
8:27 a.m.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is investigating two separate attacks by inmates against guards at Wisconsin's juvenile prisons.
Both attacks at the Lincoln Hills prison north of Wausau happened on Saturday. Sheriff's department Lt. Tim Fischer said Tuesday that the attacks remain under investigation. He had no details about the incidents.
WJFW-TV in Rhinelander says three employees were treated for injuries and released.
A department spokesman did not immediately return a message Tuesday seeking comment on the latest attacks.
