The Latest: US Supreme Court won't stop Ohio execution

The Latest on a condemned inmate with multiple health problems set for execution Wednesday (all times local):
4 p.m.
The U.S. Supreme Court is refusing to stop the execution of a condemned Ohio killer who argues he is too ill to be put to death.
The high court issued an order Tuesday afternoon rejecting a request to postpone the execution of death row inmate Alva Campbell.
Campbell now appears to be out of appeals. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) last week denied Campbell's request for clemency. A message was left with Campbell's attorneys seeking comment.
Campbell arrived at the death house at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility earlier Tuesday.
Campbell has breathing problems associated with a decades-old smoking habit.
The state is to provide Campbell a wedge-shaped pillow to lie on to help him breathe as he's put to death Wednesday.
11:45 a.m.
The state says the siblings of an Ohio teen slain during a carjacking two decades ago will witness the execution of their brother's killer.
The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says Tuesday that the brother and sister of Charles Dials will be in the witness area on Wednesday to watch condemned inmate Alva Campbell be put to death.
The prisons agency says Dials' uncle will also witness the execution.
Four attorneys will witness on behalf of Campbell.
Campbell's last meal, called a special meal in Ohio, includes pork chops, greens, sweet potato pie, mashed potatoes and gravy and macaroni and cheese.
The state says because of Campbell's breathing problems it will provide a wedge-shaped pillow to lie on as he's put to death.
10:45 a.m.
The state says a condemned inmate with multiple health problems has arrived at the Ohio death house a day ahead of his scheduled execution.
Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says death row inmate Alva Campbell arrived at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday.
Campbell is set to die Wednesday morning for killing a teenager during a Columbus carjacking two decades ago.
The state says it will provide Campbell a wedge-shaped pillow to lie on to help him breathe as he's put to death.
The 69-year-old Campbell has a history of smoking and requires four breathing treatments a day.
Campbell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution, saying he's too ill to execute.
12:15 a.m.
Ohio is starting final preparations for executing a sick inmate who will be provided a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe as he's put to death this week.
The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction plans to provide the pillow for death row prisoner Alva Campbell because of breathing issues he could experience while lying flat.
The 69-year-old Campbell was expected to be moved from death row in Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) to the death house at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility Tuesday morning.
Campbell is set to die Wednesday morning for killing a teenager during a Columbus carjacking two decades ago.
Campbell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution, saying he's too ill to execute.
