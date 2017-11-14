Judge weighs motion to dismiss Twin Metals mining lawsuit

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. Government lawyers asked a federal judge Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to dismiss a lawsuit by developers of the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine who are seeking to regain their mineral rights leases, arguing that their dispute belongs in a different court. Steve Karnowski, File AP Photo