The Latest: Trump backs safe return of refugees to Myanmar

Flanked by U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, U.S. President Donald Trump offers a departing statement after participating in an East Asia Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Andrew Harnik AP Photo