More Politics News

Waterloo City Council rejects proposal to limit fireworks

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:11 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa

The Waterloo City Council has rejected a proposed ordinance to limit fireworks use to just four hours a year.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that the City Council voted 6-to-1 Monday against the proposal.

The ordinance would have restricted the use of fireworks on private property in the city limits to 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4. A new state law allows fireworks to be used from June 1 through July 8 and again from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. That law allows cities to approve shorter usage periods or completely ban setting them off.

Earlier this year, the council limited fireworks use from June 30 to July 4. But after July 4, some people asked the council to ban their use because of the noise.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video