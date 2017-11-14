In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, photo New Mexico State Auditor Tim Keller, left, and Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis speak after participating in a Albuquerque mayoral forum at the South Broadway Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Voters will decide Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 between Keller and Lewis in a race that largely has focused on rising crime in Albuquerque and the city's struggling economy.
In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, photo New Mexico State Auditor Tim Keller, left, and Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis speak after participating in a Albuquerque mayoral forum at the South Broadway Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Voters will decide Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 between Keller and Lewis in a race that largely has focused on rising crime in Albuquerque and the city's struggling economy. Russell Contreras AP Photo

Voters in New Mexico's largest city set to choose next mayor

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 2:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Voters in New Mexico's largest city are set to choose its next mayor amid concerns about crime and the economy.

Democrat Tim Keller is facing Republican Dan Lewis in a runoff Monday, a day after a city ethics board ruled Keller violated campaign finance laws during the race. The board did not issue any sanctions against Keller.

The election comes a week after Democrats won governorships and legislative seats in Virginia and New Jersey and took mayoral seats in places like Helena, Montana.

Both Keller and Lewis say they want to hire 400 officers and have the Albuquerque Police Department return to neighborhood policing amid a rise in violent crime.

