More Politics News

New Mexico state senator plans testimony in own defense

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 2:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

An attorney says former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego plans to testify at his own trial, as a jury considers corruption charges including fraud and bribery.

Defense attorney Thomas Clark says he anticipates that Griego will speak in his own defense Tuesday as a final witness, as the trial enters its third week.

The New Mexico attorney general's office alleges that Griego used his position as a lawmaker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building. Griego has pleaded not guilty to eight charges.

Prosecutors say Griego guided the sale through endorsements by a state agency, the Legislature and a buildings commission without properly disclosing his financial interest. He earned a $50,000 commission from the buyer.

A conviction on all counts could mean decades in jail.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe. 2:40

They Voted For Trump. One Year Later, They Still Believe.
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video